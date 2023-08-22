The Houston Police Department Homicide Division is investigating after a man was found dead inside his home on Bertwood near Tidwell on Tuesday.

Homicide investigation underway after man found shot to death inside NE Houston home, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homicide investigators are trying to determine what happened after a man was found shot to death inside his northeast Houston home on Tuesday.

The Houston Police Department responded to the deadly shooting at about 7:30 a.m. in the 9700 block of Bertwood near Tidwell.

Sgt. Ross Watson with HPD said a man in his early 50s dead from a gunshot wound was found inside a home.

Authorities did not release much information but are investigating the incident as a homicide due to the "nature of the scene."

ABC13 spoke with neighbors, who said they knew the victim at the center of the investigation but wouldn't give any details beyond that.

Watson said the victim lived alone and was the only one inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police say they haven't confirmed a motive, but it doesn't appear to be random.

The victim has not yet been identified.

