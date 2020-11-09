Wanted Houston man accused of intentionally burning child

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 19-year-old Houston man is wanted after authorities say he intentionally burned a child in the Westchase area.

Anthony Adams is wanted for injury to a child - serious bodily injury.

On Aug. 6, 2020, Houston police received a report of a child who suffered serious bodily injury in the 3400 block of Walnut Bend Drive.

During the investigation, officers found the victim was intentionally burned on over 30% of his or her body. The victim is still unable to walk and is in rehab to learn how to walk again.

Adams is approximately 5'9", 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, charges and/or arrest in this case.

You can report information anonymously by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477) or by submitting online.

Only tips and calls directly to Crime Stoppers are anonymous and eligible for a cash reward.

