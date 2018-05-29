A Houston man is in hot water after deputy constables said he used other people's information to commit credit card fraud.The Harris County Precinct 5 Constables' Office says Gentry Dubras De La Paz, 36, was arrested last Thursday after he was allegedly found acting suspiciously at a gas station on North Braeswood and Hillcroft.According to deputy constables, De La Paz allegedly was found with 24 fake credit, debit and gift cards in his possession. He is now facing several felony fraud charges.The constables' office said they are now in the process of finding all the people who were ripped off by the suspect.A 65-year-old man in Port Lavaca has been identified as one of the victims, according to deputy constables.Constable Ted Heap said people should keep close tabs of their credit and debit card transactions, opening bills and statements promptly or by keeping up with online accounts for daily charges.The constable also said you should never give your account information to anyone over the phone, and should report questionable charges to your card issuer immediately.