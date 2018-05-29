Houston man arrested after he's allegedly found with 24 fake credit and gift cards at gas station

EMBED </>More Videos

A Houston man is facing felony fraud charges after he was allegedly found with dozens of fake credit and gift cards at a gas station. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A Houston man is in hot water after deputy constables said he used other people's information to commit credit card fraud.

The Harris County Precinct 5 Constables' Office says Gentry Dubras De La Paz, 36, was arrested last Thursday after he was allegedly found acting suspiciously at a gas station on North Braeswood and Hillcroft.

According to deputy constables, De La Paz allegedly was found with 24 fake credit, debit and gift cards in his possession. He is now facing several felony fraud charges.

The constables' office said they are now in the process of finding all the people who were ripped off by the suspect.

A 65-year-old man in Port Lavaca has been identified as one of the victims, according to deputy constables.

Constable Ted Heap said people should keep close tabs of their credit and debit card transactions, opening bills and statements promptly or by keeping up with online accounts for daily charges.

The constable also said you should never give your account information to anyone over the phone, and should report questionable charges to your card issuer immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
fraudcredit cardsarrestinvestigationHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
VIDEO: Shanann Watts' dad sobs as Chris appears in court
'Pure poison' - Professor issues warning about coconut oil
3 men face more than 1,400 counts each of sexually abusing animals
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Show More
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
All the news you need in 60 seconds
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
More News