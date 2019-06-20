Patient accused of shooting at ambulance crew trying to help him in SW Houston

Booking photo of the suspect, David Pham. His correct age is 66. #hounews 4/4 pic.twitter.com/fxLLLFiQKM — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) June 20, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A patient pulled out a gun and opened fire during an ambulance call in southwest Houston, officials say.Firefighters responded to reports of a man having a heart attack in the 12000 block of Sela Lane when the patient, identified by police as 66-year-old David Pham, reportedly pulled out a gun and fired two shots. The crew had to wrestle the gun away from Pham."The man was walking in the neighborhood when he collapsed on the sidewalk," neighbor Anna Mueller said. "He fell to the ground and a guy was giving him water and he started shooting at the paramedics when they got there."Two shots were fired, according to another neighbor."He pulled a gun out and pulled the trigger," the neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said.The bullets barely missed the firefighters."One of the firefighters tackled the individual and the other subdued him," said Houston Firefighter Union President Marty Lancton.Both firefighters have been with the department for five years, according to the union.Houston police said while Pham was being arrested he told authorities that he had buried a body in his backyard."The forensic science team came out and dug up his backyard. There was no body and no indication that he buried a body in his backyard," Sgt. Mark Holbrook said.Pham was taken to the Harris County Jail for a psychiatric evaluation.He is facing two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.