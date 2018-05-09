Charges have been filed against a man accused of posing as an attorney in Houston.Canonero Brown is accused of taking money for services as an unlicensed attorney.Previously, he was found guilty of improper billing practices. According to records, he stole more than $100,000 of settlement money from his clients. He surrendered his license to the Texas State Bar.A victim told ABC13 that they reached out to Brown for immigration help.If found guilty, Brown faces anywhere from two to 10 years in prison.The DA's office is asking for other potential victims to come forward.