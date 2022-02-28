real estate

Houston ranks first in US for new single-family home permits issued since 2012

By John Egan
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

HOUSTON, Texas -- When your population soars more than 15%, as the Houston metro area's population did from 2012 to 2021, you need to put more roofs over people's heads.

RELATED: Survey says Houston No. 1 in U.S. for home sales in master-planned communities

As a result of the region's booming population, Houston tops the list of major U.S. metro areas with the most construction permits issued for single-family homes from 2012 through 2021, according to new data from self-storage marketplace StorageCafe. During that period, 392,136 permits for single-family homes were handed out in the region.

RELATED: Disney launches new neighborhood community, Storyliving

"Houston has been the primary destination for newcomers moving to Texas, especially Californians who find respite in Harris County's lower home prices and tax rates, cheaper land, and sound economy," StorageCafe says in explaining the demand for more homes in the area.

RELATED: Homes in Texas are staying on market for record-low time, new report says

Continue reading this article from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
real estatehoustonreal estate developmentreal estatehouston culturemapculturemap
REAL ESTATE
Central Park inspired expansion coming to Katy
Katy boasts as third-hottest neighborhood for U.S. homebuyers
Houston ranks among the worst U.S. cities for single renters
Splashy Texas estate with waterpark hits the market for $19.5M
TOP STORIES
HISD to drop mask mandate starting Tuesday
After a long hiatus, RodeoHouston returns today!
Man accused of shooting brother and bystander in N. Harris Co.
HPD searching for 2 men accused of tying up victims during break-in
Gorgeous kickoff to RodeoHouston with sunny skies & mild temps
FIFA bans Russia from World Cup qualifiers over Ukraine war
Chef José Andrés' World Central Kitchen helps feed refugees in Ukraine
Show More
Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds to match donations for Ukrainian refugees
Shooting suspect dragged victim's body inside before fleeing, HPD says
Rapper Snootie Wild dies after being shot in the neck, HPD says
Here are multiple ways to park for the rodeo this year
Several businesses damaged in fire at Pasadena strip mall
More TOP STORIES News