Coronavirus

Thousands sign petition to keep RODEOHouston going

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The rodeo is the latest in a growing number of large events across the country that have been cancelled or postponed, but thousands of fans are saying the show must go on.

There are currently 16 reported cases of coronvirus in the Houston-area, including Montgomery, Fort Bend and Harris counties.

A change.org petition titled "Keep the HOUSTON RODEO GOING!" has already gained more than 20,000 signatures.

The creator of the petition wrote, "Keep the Houston Rodeo Open! Hand washing will keep it away! There are kids that have worked hard to get where they are with their show animals. There are families that enjoy going to the rodeo and have made it a tradition. Y'all chose to cancel the remainder of the rodeo for what????"

Earlier this month, a separate petition was created asking city officials to cancel the rodeo. That petition gained more than 4,000 signatures.

Mayor Sylvester Turner announced the rodeo's cancellation on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: RodeoHouston closes, cancels several concerts amid coronavirus concerns

Rodeo season kicked off Tuesday, March 3 and was supposed to last through Sunday, March 22. This is the first time in more than 80 years the rodeo has been canceled.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonhouston livestock show and rodeotexas newsoutbreakcoronavirusrodeo houstononline chatviral
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Doctors believe COVID-19 can cause heart attack and strokes
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Harris Co. sergeant battling COVID-19 dies after long fight
$15 million Houston rent relief expected to help thousands
1,000 employees laid off at Halliburton headquarters
Harris Co. inmate who tested positive for COVID-19 dies
SPONSORED: Gym still closed? Get your fitness equipment here
Traffic returning to Houston highways as businesses reopen
Anxious about returning to work and COVID-19?
Show More
YouTuber builds million dollar empire
Body of 'well-dressed man' pulled from Hermann Park lake
Some restaurants struggling with opening at 25 percent capacity
Dave Ward surprised with 81st birthday parade!
'First-of-its-kind' event planned for Houston-area HS seniors
More TOP STORIES News