HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Dust off your boots and get that cowboy hat ready! Houston Rodeo season is near but the show can't go on without workers.
If you want to work during the Rodeo, there will be a job fair on Saturday, Feb. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the NRG Stadium's West Club.
CSC and Aramark are hoping to hire more than 1,000 people to work several available positions such as cooks, security, bag checkers and many more.
Before you head out the door Saturday, make sure you register ahead of time.
You can view the full list of positions at the Staff Scramble website.
SEE ALSO: Is this your first Rodeo? Here's what you need to know
1,000 workers wanted during Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More