Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo announces dates for 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston, get ready to rodeo! We now know the dates for next year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The 2021 rodeo will start on march 2 and run through March 21. The announcement of the new dates come months after the rodeo was forced to cancel this year due to the coronavirus just days after opening.

Not only were new dates announced, but the board of directors also announced their new leadership.

Chris Boleman was named the new CEO/President of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo after Joel Cowley, who in mid-May said he was departing.

Since its beginning in 1932, the Rodeo has committed to more than $500 million to the youth of Texas and Education.

