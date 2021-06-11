HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials awarded 70 students from the Texas 4-H program with $1.4 million in scholarships on June 10 during the 4-H Roundup in College Station, Texas.
The Rodeo reports that the scholarship recipients represent 51 different counties in the state and will attend 19 different Texas colleges and universities with various fields of study. Each 4-H recipient will receive $20,000 toward a four-year undergraduate degree.
The students were selected on the basis of involvement with the 4-H program, academic achievements, and financial needs.
Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO says "The Rodeo and the Texas 4-H program share a passion for promoting agriculture and investing in Texas youth, and together, we are proud to recognize these incredible 4-H scholars."
These scholarships represent a portion of the Rodeo's annual commitment of nearly $21.7 million to support Texas youth and statewide educational programs in 2021.
The Rodeo has awarded nearly $500 million in education scholarships and assistants to Texas students since 1932.
70 Texas students earn Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarships
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News