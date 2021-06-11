houston livestock show and rodeo

70 Texas students earn Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo scholarships

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo officials awarded 70 students from the Texas 4-H program with $1.4 million in scholarships on June 10 during the 4-H Roundup in College Station, Texas.

The Rodeo reports that the scholarship recipients represent 51 different counties in the state and will attend 19 different Texas colleges and universities with various fields of study. Each 4-H recipient will receive $20,000 toward a four-year undergraduate degree.

The students were selected on the basis of involvement with the 4-H program, academic achievements, and financial needs.

Chris Boleman, Rodeo president and CEO says "The Rodeo and the Texas 4-H program share a passion for promoting agriculture and investing in Texas youth, and together, we are proud to recognize these incredible 4-H scholars."

These scholarships represent a portion of the Rodeo's annual commitment of nearly $21.7 million to support Texas youth and statewide educational programs in 2021.

The Rodeo has awarded nearly $500 million in education scholarships and assistants to Texas students since 1932.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationhoustonhouston livestock show and rodeoscholarshipeducationcollegecollege studentstudents
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSTON LIVESTOCK SHOW AND RODEO
This Texas native to perform at RodeoHouston in March 2022
Bun B to headline RodeoHouston's Black Heritage Day
RodeoHouston announces new BBQ contest category
Houston Rodeo named best in the U.S. at prestigious awards show
TOP STORIES
Fiancée of injured Pct. 4 deputy shares touching message
3 Harris Co. deputies shot outside N. Houston nightclub identified
Man on the run after shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend, Sgt. says
Texas Democrats decry shortage of Hispanic representation
Bullets aimed at NE Houston home strike woman, HPD Sgt. says
Man charged after crash kills 2 in Crosby, authorities say
How well do Astros and Red Sox fans know each other?
Show More
Woman shot to death in bank parking lot in SE Houston, HPD says
54-year-old Houston woman missing for over a week, police say
Indianapolis gets in sync with 31-3 victory over Houston
Bill Clinton released from UCI Medical Center after blood infection
20-year-old shot and killed by gunman after minor crash, FBCSO says
More TOP STORIES News