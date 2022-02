Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo 2022 saddles up with new rides, food, murals, and more

HOUSTON, Texas -- When one of the biggest entertainment events on the globe is celebrating its 90th anniversary - and it's in Houston - one can expect big things ahead. The Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo will soon saddle up (Feb. 28 - March 20) and promises new attractions at the NRG Stadium site and downtown.Fans can expect new rides, Instagram-able sites, new swag and merch (of course), entertainment hubs, food, and even a massive, nine-story mural located downtown.