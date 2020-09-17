Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo busy planning for 2021 after cancellation due to COVID-19 pandemic

The rodeo has begun to explain how it and its 35,000-plus volunteers will welcome back fans to NRG Park in a safe and healthy way.
While the rodeo said it will post health and safety measures for 2021 once finalized, it is giving some insight into its multi-pronged approach.
Multiple task forces
The rodeo has created a Health and Well-Being Task Force that is responsible for developing, reviewing and recommending health and wellness policies for the community, including guests, volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, partners, athletes and staff.
Local health officials, medical and veterinary experts, and NRG Park and rodeo leadership are among those on the task force, the rodeo said.
Work with medical experts and local officials
The rodeo said it has been working with health experts and local officials as it plans for 2021 to make sure it is following best practices.
Engage community stakeholders
Stakeholders include those from the public and private sector and local community leaders in multiple industries to get their input on the issues that could impact the event.
Collaborate with local sports teams and venues
The rodeo said it's part of an initiative called Houston Clean, which are safety guidelines for venues and events such as social distancing, temperature checks, enhanced cleaning and requiring the use of face coverings, gloves and sanitizing stations.
Solicit community feedback
But the public has been able to weigh in, too. Fans and ticket buyers were given a survey. More than 6,600 responses were received, with 4,400 of those coming from rodeo fans.
By the way, the survey is still available if you wish to take it.
NRG Park employees were also surveyed. The results, along with guidance from medical professionals and local leaders, will help influence the rodeo's 2021 health and safety measures, the organization said.
#STAYSAFEFORRODEO pledge
The pledge is meant to encourage the community to do its part by wearing a mask, following social distancing and local, state and national health officials' guidelines.
You can follow this link to take the #STAYSAFEFORRODEO pledge.
Check this page on the rodeo's website for ongoing updates.
The rodeo, which is one of the largest in the world, shut down March 11, along with its entertainment division RodeoHouston. The closure came after Judge Lina Hidalgo and Mayor Sylvester Turner declared a health emergency, impacting events.
The event's 2021 dates are set for March 2-21.
The video is from a previous, but related report about the rodeo's closure.
