Houston live music venues maintain COVID-19 safety measures after restrictions lift

HOUSTON, Texas -- Mask on or mask off? That is the question.

Like many in the hospitality and entertainment industry, local live music venues are scrambling to decide what actions to take in the wake of Governor Greg Abbott's announcement last week rescinding the state-wide mask mandates and opening all businesses at full capacity.

Houston venues still hosting shows instituted strict health guidelines months ago, which included limited capacity, mask requirements, staggered entry times, and enforced social distancing with tables or cordoned off sections. For now, it looks like those most of those measures will remain in place.

For the current list of venues and their restrictions, continue reading from our ABC13 partners at Houston CultureMap.

When will life be back to what we considered normal before the pandemic? Marla Carter will take a deeper look at the future of entertainment on Eyewitness News this Sunday at 10 p.m.

