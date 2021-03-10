Houston live music venues maintain COVID-19 safety measures after restrictions lift

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=10403130" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The statewide mask mandate is over. But businesses can still require you to wear a mask. Here's what we know.

With the mask mandate lifted, you're probably wondering what stores require masks and which don't. In the video above, Jessica Willey gives more info about a website that can help you find more about if the place you're going to requires a face mask.

After Gov. Abbott's decision, a number of southeast Texas school districts said they were standing by for TEA's guidance.

HOUSTON, Texas -- Mask on or mask off? That is the question.Like many in the hospitality and entertainment industry, local live music venues are scrambling to decide what actions to take in the wake of Governor Greg Abbott's announcement last week rescinding the state-wide mask mandates and opening all businesses at full capacity.Houston venues still hosting shows instituted strict health guidelines months ago, which included limited capacity, mask requirements, staggered entry times, and enforced social distancing with tables or cordoned off sections. For now, it looks like those most of those measures will remain in place.When will life be back to what we considered normal before the pandemic? Marla Carter will take a deeper look at the future of entertainment on Eyewitness News this Sunday at 10 p.m.