Houston law student on a budget offers $500 reward after thieves take bike, flip off camera

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A law student is determined to find the thieves who stole his bike and then flipped off his security camera.Dan Rebensdorf said he had his Honda Ruckus chained to a bolt in the ground, outside his home on Welch near Midtown. When he walked out on Friday morning, he noticed it was gone.Security video shows three men, possibly in their 20s, stealing it around 3:45 a.m. They managed to loosen the bolt and unchain the bike before loading it into a small pickup truck and driving off.At the end, one thief made an obscene hand gesture right at the camera."Kind of the cherry on top of this thing," said Rebensdorf.It was the ultimate insult that gave him more motivation to try to catch the crooks. Rebensdorf, a student at South Texas College of Law Houston, reported the theft to Houston police and has circulated the video on social media.He's on a student's budget, but it still offering a $500 reward."We've got to get those people. This is unacceptable," Rebensdor said.