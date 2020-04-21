Need a job? You may want to try looking in these industries

In the past two weeks, after another 11.8 million filed for unemployment benefits across the US, we're expecting the state numbers to increase exponentially through the month of April.
If you're one of those recently affected and needing income now, you may want to consider looking into other industries that are hiring, one of them being security firms. With a large portion of businesses sitting vacant, the demand for officers has steadily been growing.
Rick Coker with Top Gun Security says his firm has been receiving a high volume of calls from all types of businesses looking for protection.
"Places that are deemed non-essential, where the foot traffic is really low, but the criminal activity escalates cause criminals to look for a place, easy targets. So those facilities, we've gotten a huge influx in calls," Coker said.
Even businesses like auto dealerships say they have a bigger need for security during these times.
Brian Blair with Mac Haik Ford in Pasadena said, "We hired a new security company. It's tough times for everybody and we understand that as a dealership. But what you're looking at is, unfortunately there's also the criminal element that, when they have time and see the opportunity. So what we want to do is dissuade any opportunity of coming here."
So maybe you're considering getting into the security sector, but don't have the training. Wes Watson does the hiring for Top Gun and says you can take an online class through their site to get the training you need to get your foot in the door.
"A lot of companies are hiring those types of individuals. They're in bulk demand more or less. So if somebody was having a hard time getting income at the moment, security's not going anywhere." Watson said.
As far as entry security positions, Watson says level 2 hourly rates start between $9 -12 an hour and increases from there with level and experience. Level 3 officers can make anywhere between $12 - 18 an hour. And for those with more experience, level 4 officers can make well over $30 an hour with executive bodyguard personal protection cases. Top Gun Security only hires level 4 officers right now, but Watson tells us there are many security firms across the Houston area that are looking to hire level 2 guards.
"It may not be the most glamorous, but it's steady pay. It's guaranteed work and it's something that you can really build a career on," Coker added.
Besides security, there are other industries looking to hire right now. According to the latest Texas Workforce Commission's Labor Market Review, there's high demand for the following positions, based on job postings:
- Nursing
- Software Developers, Applications
- Sales Representatives, Wholesale and Manufacturing, Expert Technical & Scientific Products
- Computer Occupations
- Retail Salespersons
- Customer Service Representatives
- Managers, All Other
- First-Line Supervisors of Retail Store Workers
- Heavy & Tractor-Trailer Truck Drivers
- Sales Managers
According to the same report, these are the top employers based on job postings:
Hospital Corp. of America
Baylor Scott & White Health
Christus Health
Houston Methodist
Languageline Solutions
Home Depot
UnitedHealth Group
IBM
Anthem Blue Cross
Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!