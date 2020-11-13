Houston ISD deadline looms for parents to opt out of in-person learning

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Independent School District parents are running out of time to make their selections on whether students will be in the classroom or attend class online.The deadline for selections for the third six weeks grading period is Friday, Nov. 13.Families can submit their option through the HISD Connect Parent Portal.If parents don't want to change the way their children attend class, no action is needed, the district said.According to the HISD reopening plan, classrooms have six feet of physical distancing between desks whenever possible, and staggered schedules may be implemented to manage capacity limits for both types of learning.HISD resumed in-person instruction Oct. 19.The district reported 138 active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, with 75 of those being students. HISD has a student enrollment of 196,171.