Animals found chained to walls in home near MacGregor Park

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Humane Society seized 27 animals from a home near MacGregor Park on Tuesday.The group said last week, a local pastor who makes monthly visits to homeowners in the area called for help about a possible hoarding situation."The pastor noticed something was not right in the home," wrote the Humane Society in a Facebook post.BARC officers went to the home and found animals in cages and some chained to the wall confined to small spaces.In total, 21 cats and six dogs were rescued and are now getting medical attention at the shelter."By hoarding and keeping the animals in these deplorable conditions that are both hazardous to the owners and animals, lives are at risk," read the Humane Society's Facebook post.It's unclear if the homeowner will be charged.