13 dogs abandoned by owners reportedly rescued by Houston Humane Society in San Jacinto County

The shelter saved the dogs after they were reported to be abandoned by their owners.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Several rescued dogs need help finding new homes after they were abandoned by their owners in San Jacinto County.

The Houston Humane Society said on Friday that a total of 13 dogs were rescued after they were reported to be abandoned by their owners.

When the pets arrived at the shelter, veterinary staff noticed some dogs were underweight and suffering from lacerations, hair loss, and overgrown nails.

Some dogs, the shelter said, are also pregnant.

All 13 dogs were brought back to Houston where they will be placed for adoption in the hope of finding their new homes, the shelter said.

For more information on supportive programs services available you can visit the Houston Humane Society website.

SEE ALSO: Dog lost during Christmas Eve hike rescued from mountain, reunited with family