house fire

Neighbor rescues family from north Houston house fire

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston firefighters were busy with multiple house fires overnight, including a home in north Houston where a neighbor alerted the residents inside about the flames.

The first fire happened on Parker Road near the Hardy Toll Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. HFD firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the home, where two adults and two children lived.

Their next door neighbor was able to help all four occupants out of the home.

In River Oaks, a home in the 2500 block of Stanmore Drive near Kirby caught fire overnight. HFD crews arrived to find flames coming from the roof. Three people were inside that home and were able to escape. Two fireplaces being used at the same time may have been the cause, according to HFD.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston fire departmentfirehouse fire
HOUSE FIRE
No gas issues found after deadly Tomball explosion
How to prevent Christmas tree fires this holiday season
Family grieves grandma who died in Thanksgiving Eve fire
Elderly man killed in north Montgomery County house fire
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Teen girl stole family's car before deadly crash, mother says
Houston ISD police mourn officer who died by suicide
18-wheeler falls from NW Harris Co. overpass
Gov. Abbott provides update on Texas vaccine distribution
Lawmakers closing in on stimulus deal that includes $600 checks
AAA projects 29% drop in Texas travel during holiday season
Big rig rolls over, block freeway near downtown
Show More
Family of teen in hazmat suit said ISD isn't taking COVID-19 serious
US set records for COVID cases, hospitalizations and deaths
Sunshine and mild temps push freeze out for Thursday afternoon
ABC13's Samica Knight gives Michael Strahan a holiday surprise
Major snowstorm slams Northeast US
More TOP STORIES News