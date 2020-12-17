Neighbor rescues family from north Houston house fire

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston firefighters were busy with multiple house fires overnight, including a home in north Houston where a neighbor alerted the residents inside about the flames.The first fire happened on Parker Road near the Hardy Toll Road around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. HFD firefighters arrived to find flames shooting through the roof of the home, where two adults and two children lived.Their next door neighbor was able to help all four occupants out of the home.In River Oaks, a home in the 2500 block of Stanmore Drive near Kirby caught fire overnight. HFD crews arrived to find flames coming from the roof. Three people were inside that home and were able to escape. Two fireplaces being used at the same time may have been the cause, according to HFD.