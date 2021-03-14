fire rescue

Neighbors rescue family of 7 from SE Houston house fire

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A family of seven is safe after neighbors rescued them early Sunday from a southeast Houston burning home.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Sagedowne Lane.

The neighbors broke out windows in the home and pulled the residents out as flames consumed the structure, according to the Houston Fire Department.

"We were able to get here within a few minutes," said HFD Capt. Joshua Vogel. "All the fire was knocked down, which means we extinguished all the fire."

The fire may have started in the home's back patio area and was fanned by winds blowing, Vogel said. It wasn't clear how the fire started.

"It looks like right now something back there may have got knocked over or started in the back patio," Vogel said.

A couple of the residents suffered from minor smoke inhalation, but were expected to fully recover.

Investigators were on the scene overnight to determine the exact cause.
