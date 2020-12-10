homicide investigation

Body found just off typically busy portion of Westheimer Road

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A homicide investigation is underway after a body was found just off a typically busy portion of Westheimer Road.

Houston police said their patrol units are on scene Thursday morning where a male was found dead in the 2700 block of Briargrove Drive, which is mid-block on Westheimer between Hillcroft and Fountain View.

Police tweeted about the body just before 10 a.m., but the circumstances of the death are not immediately known.

HPD also did not say whether they are seeking anyone or have made any detainments.



This is a developing story. All updates can be found in this article.
