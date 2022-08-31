Man's body in early decomposition stages pulled from manmade lake in southeast Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man's body was pulled from a manmade lake at an apartment complex in southeast Houston, according to police.

On Tuesday at about 10:20 a.m., Houston police officers responded to a drowning at 1400 El Camino Village.

Upon arrival, investigators found a body in the beginning stages of decomposition, according to Houston Police Department Homicide Detectives.

The identity and cause of death of the man are pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

Investigators did not say if any foul play was involved, or how long the remains were there.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.