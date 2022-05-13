What to know if you haven't protested your property taxes yet

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Homeowners, take note! The deadline to file a protest on your property taxes is this coming Monday, May 16. Most homeowners in the Houston area are seeing an increase in their property value, which means you will owe more taxes at the end of the year.
If you are a homeowner, you should have received a letter from your county's appraisal district stating what they believe your property would have sold for on Jan. 1, 2022.
More likely than not, your market value has gone way up. In Montgomery County, home valuations are up on average 30% from 2021, according to Tony Belinoski, the chief appraiser for the Montgomery Central Appraisal District.
In Harris County, 97% of residential properties will increase an overall average of more than 20% in value.
You may be wondering, why is this happening?
"The market is crazy. The market is like nothing we have ever seen," said real estate agent Mike Weaster.
Weaster has been selling real estate in the Houston area for 40 years. He says more people moving to the Houston area, people being able to work from home and a lack of home inventory are all playing a part in why home values are up so much.
So, if you want to protest your property taxes, what's the first step? Research!
"Take a look at what your property would sell for by looking at online real estate companies," said Jack Barnett, the chief communications officer for the Harris County Appraisal District.
If you feel like your home would not sell for what the appraisal district says it would, it is time to build your case. Gather information about problems with your home that the appraisal district does not know about-foundation issues, a termite problem, or anything that can prove your house has less value.
"That is something you could bring in repair estimates for, photographs, any type of evidence that could change that value," said Barnett.
Protests can be filed online through the Harris County Appraisal District's website until midnight on Monday, May 16. They can also be dropped off in person at their office at 13013 Northwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77040. If you plan to mail your protest it must be postmarked by the 16.
There are several short videos on the Harris County Appraisal District website that may help you get started with the process.
