Learn about the All New Houston Home + Garden Show
Our city is full of exciting people, places and businesses! H-Town Spotlight is a fun and informative segment that showcases all that Houston has to offer!
In our February 3 segment we will highlight the All New Houston Home + Garden Show. The Houston Home + Garden Show is a vibrant marketplace where you can shop for home-related products and services, experience stunning displays to help inspire your next home project, connect with industry experts, and enjoy informative presentations from renowned local and international home professionals. Whether you attend NRG Park with a specific project in mind or just looking for some inspiration, our local home professionals have you covered. With hundreds of booths to explore and several unique feature displays to enjoy, this is a valuable event for all Houston homeowners. Learn More
