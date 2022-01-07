Houston police uncover 2nd body in area where another victim was found 2.5 miles from Hobby Airport

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police detectives returning on Thursday to an area where a man was found shot to death the day before uncovered another body.Police did not immediately confirm whether the body they found in a wooded area near 6300 Scarlet Drive is directly connected to the body they found in a vehicle Wednesday.According to police, officers were called to the Scarlet Drive address for a welfare check at about 3:45 p.m. Wednesday where an unidentified male was found shot to death.On the following day, detectives returned to the Scarlet Drive location to continue investigating the original scene, when they discovered, while searching a wooded area nearby, a second unidentified male dead from an apparent gunshot wound.Both bodies were found about 2.5 miles away from Hobby Airport in southeast Houston.As of Friday afternoon, police did not have any known witnesses or suspects.Police are urging anyone with information on either victim to contact the HPD Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).