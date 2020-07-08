Mayor Turner calls GOP convention 'different deal' when compared to recent march

It is one thing to be talking about an indoor convention where people are in close proximity with each other for a substantial amount of time rather than walking outside in a protest. When people are marching and protesting, no one is making lunch/dinner, cleaning up behind them. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) July 8, 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Mayor Sylvester Turner was faced with hard-hitting questions shortly after he announced Houston First, which operates the George R. Brown convention center, canceled the Texas GOP convention set for next week due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.When asked how a convention gathering compares to the recent march in Houston, which was organized to honor the death of George Floyd, who died at the hands of police and drew 60,000 people, according to Turner at the time, he said he gets that question all the time."There's some people who may think, 'Well look, we had 60,000 protesters gathering. That's a lot of people," explained ABC13 reporter Miya Shay when addressing the mayor on Wednesday. "That's a gathering, this is a gathering ..."Turner said if a person wants to march anywhere in the city, that's "their First Amendment right.""You don't need a permit from me, and you can march," said Turner. "That's an outdoor event. Go for it, but it's a different thing when you're talking about an indoor convention, two to three days, where people are in close proximity every single day, most of the day. That is a different deal."Turner said the contract cancellation will mean that the convention cannot be held at GRB, or any other facility in Houston, but may continue virtually.The news comes days after Turner threatened to cancel the convention if it violated COVID-19 rules.The mayor said he consulted with advisers, and even his family, about the decision."[They said] 'Mayor, brother, your mom was a maid working at one of these hotels," he said in a moving moment during his briefing. "If your mom was alive today, working at one of these hotels, with you as the mayor, still allowing this convention to go forward and run the risk of infecting your mom ... and the answer is no."He continued on saying, "You don't have to be my mom, but I am the mayor of every single person in this city, and if you're not willing to step up and do the right thing, I am not going to divorce my responsibility and my child. We closed down the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, and this convention is no greater or better."As of Wednesday, the city of Houston reported 204 new COVID-19 new cases, according to Turner, although he mentioned he believes there may be some sort of "glitch" in the state's system and believes the number is higher.Statewide, at last check, there are more than 10,000 cases.Moments after Turner ended his briefing, the Harris County GOP released the following statement from Chairman Paul Simpson.Meanwhile, the Texas Republican Party Chairman, James Dickey, issued this statement:The Greater Houston Partnership president and CEO, Bob Harvey, also released a statement: