Houston gas prices keep going up, but you may see cheaper fuel soon

By


HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Did you know you are paying more than a dollar for gas now than you were a year ago?

That impact can cost you more than $500 a year, according to the Brookings Institute. When it comes to paying less at the pump, there are ways to cut the costs.

  • See if your grocery store offers fuel rewards.
  • A five-cents-per-gallon discount may not sound like much, but it adds up to a free full tank per year for the average driver.
  • Use a gas app to find the cheapest fuel on your commute.
  • Driving all over town to get a discount can be counterproductive, so knowing the cheaper spots near you is the better strategy.
  • Also, keep track of the trends in prices. Gas forecasts can tell you if the prices are going up soon, so you can save for your trip accordingly.


READ ALSO: Houston gas prices rise, but there could soon be some reprieve

The good news, however, forecasts are showing the increases may be coming to an end.

"The forecast is saying (this month) we are seeing possibly the most expensive gas prices of the year, and (prices) may start to fall in the spring, but rise in the summer," said Jeff Zuber with AAA Texas. "Will they hit the levels where they are now? That remains to be seen."

Is there a particular day that's best to fill up your tank? Monday seems to be the cheaper option, but not always.

Also, don't' forget to check your tire pressure once a month because you burn more gas when the pressure is low.

