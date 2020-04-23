community strong

'It's been a blessing': How Houston Food Bank & St. Monica Pantry are offering a lifeline to families in need

ACRES HOMES (KTRK) -- The St. Monica Catholic Food Pantry, which is run by the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, has been providing food to the Acres Homes community since 1969.

Two residents who rely on the pantry's services are Rosie McCutcheon and Sarah Martinez. Rosie is a campaign worker, whose husband is disabled and unable to work. They have five grandchildren currently living with them.

Sarah lives with her husband, Mario. They are retired and live on a fixed income.

"They've been helping us with furniture and food," said Rosie. "It's just been such a blessing."

Sarah loves to cook, so having access to food at the St. Monica Food Pantry is greatly appreciated.

"I cook beans, rice, greens, chicken," she said. "I love all of it. It's nice that they're able to help us out."

A majority of the food at the pantry comes from the Houston Food Bank, which is in urgent need of donations as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. You can make a donation to the Houston Food Bank by texting ABC13 to 41444. A single dollar provides three meals and you're able to donate any amount you'd like. Those donations will help people like Rosie and Sarah in Acres Homes, as well as residents across the entire Houston area.
