Coronavirus

Houston Food Bank needs volunteers to pack quarantine food kits

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Food Bank is calling on volunteers to help pack "quarantine food kits."

The non-profit says the population they serve does not have reserves of food in the event of service disruptions/closures.



The boxes are not yet being requested, but the food bank says they want to be ready in the event there is a need due to coronavirus occurrences in the area.

"As always, the health and safety of partners, staff and the community is Houston Food Bank's number-one priority," the food bank said in a statement. "They have increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting, especially around high-traffic areas (volunteer areas, elevators, meeting rooms, bathrooms, food areas). Houston Food Bank intends to remain in operation using the best available safety protocols throughout any COVID-19 impact."



You can sign up for a volunteer shift online at houstonfoodbank.org

The shifts are available on Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday 9 a.m. to noon.

