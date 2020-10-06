Houston Food Bank handing out 800,000 pounds of food a day, CEO says

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6350857" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> HOUSTON STRONG! This is how you can help out your fellow Houstonians through the food bank!

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The need for food remains high as Americans enter the seventh month of theCEO Brian Greene said the demand is still almost double the amount compared to this time last year.It has slightly decreased since a surge this spring where volunteers were distributing a million pounds of food a day."During September, it works out to a little over 800,000 pounds a day. That's what our distribution is," explained Greene. "800,000 compares to 450,000 pounds a day, which is where we were right before COVID-19 hit."If you or someone you know is in need of food assistance, the best tool to use to find a resource in your community is located at the