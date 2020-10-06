Houston Food Bank handing out 800,000 pounds of food a day, CEO says

Houston Food Bank CEO Brian Greene said the demand is still almost double the amount compared to this time last year.
It has slightly decreased since a surge this spring where volunteers were distributing a million pounds of food a day.
"During September, it works out to a little over 800,000 pounds a day. That's what our distribution is," explained Greene. "800,000 compares to 450,000 pounds a day, which is where we were right before COVID-19 hit."
If you or someone you know is in need of food assistance, the best tool to use to find a resource in your community is located at the Houston Food Bank's website.
