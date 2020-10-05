abc13 town hall

ABC13 to host 'Future Flooding' town hall special Thursday

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Images of our city under siege by rising water are nothing new, and concerns about the issue of continual flooding have grown in the days following Hurricane Harvey.

ABC13, Houston's news leader, is hosting a one-hour town hall Thursday at 7 p.m., exploring what our region has seen during the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, with a focus on our city's continued long-term vulnerability to severe storms and flooding.

ABC13 chief meteorologist Travis Herzog and chief forecaster David Tillman have gathered leaders to help answer your questions about the threat of flooding, which has cost thousands of Houstonians their homes and billions of dollars in damage.

Panelists for the town hall include:
  • Jeff Lindner, Harris County Flood Control District
  • Jeffry Evans, National Weather Service - Houston/Galveston
  • Dr. Stephen L. Klineberg, Kinder Institute for Urban Research, Rice University

You are urged to submit your questions using the form below for possible inclusion in Thursday's town hall.

The virtual town hall will air on ABC13.com, streaming on ABC13's Facebook Live, YouTube, ABC13's app, and ABC13's connected TV apps on Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Android TV and Roku.

In February 2017, nearly six months before Harvey, only 1% of Houstonians described flooding as the biggest problem facing area residents, according to the Kinder Institute. In 2020, 11% now say it is the chief issue for people living in Houston.

The 2020 Kinder Houston Area Survey also revealed 77% of Houstonians believe with certainty that the region will experience more severe storms through 2030, compared to the past 10 years.

Hurricane Harvey pounded Houston for nearly five straight days in August 2017, dropping at least three feet of rain over the city, with parts of Galveston and Jefferson counties recording around five feet. More than 30 people drowned in floodwaters in Harris County, and over a quarter of a million homes and half a million cars were flooded.

Submit your town hall questions here:
(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)
