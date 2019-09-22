Houston firefighter dies after suffering medical emergency at Station 27

It is with great sadness that we report the passing of on of our @HoustonFire Firefighters. He was performing his assigned station duties when he experienced a medical emergency and did not survive. Please keep him and his family in your prayers. pic.twitter.com/NHhLqDVNKi — Chief Samuel Peña (@FireChiefofHFD) September 22, 2019

On behalf of the men and women of @houstonpolice we offer our deepest condolences on your Loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with our fallen firefighter, his family; colleagues, and friends. https://t.co/pc8e6TcLV5 — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) September 22, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston firefighter has died at Station 27 while performing assigned station studies, according to Chief Samuel Pena.Kenneth Stavinoha was cutting grass when the medical emergency occurred. He had been part of the Houston Fire Department since 2018."We are grateful for Stavinoha's service, unwavering courage as a first responder and his dedication to protecting citizens since joining HFD in January 2018. I offer my prayers and condolences. I also ask our entire city to pray for Stavinoha's family, friends and fellow fire fighters," Mayor Sylvester Turner said in a statement.The Houston Fire Department held a procession from the station to the ME's office.