One person has been hospitalized after a crash involving a Houston fire truck.
Authorities say the crash happened at the 1200 block of Westheimer Road, when a fire truck crashed into a vehicle that failed to yield the right of way.
According to authorities, the crew was headed out to a fire scene at the time of the crash.
The person who was struck was transported to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.
Houston fire truck slams into car in Montrose
