house fire

1 dead in west Houston townhome fire, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

1 dead in west Houston house fire, fire officials say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead following a townhome fire in west Houston, according to fire officials.

Fire crews responded to a fire call Thursday afternoon in the 6400 block of Burgoyne Drive.



At the scene, the fire department said teams performed an offensive attack on the townhome fire. One person was found dead. At this time, it's unclear what started the fire or if anyone else was inside the home at the time.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfatal firefiredeadly firehouse firefire death
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Firefighter injured in 2-alarm house fire in Third Ward
Man killed in southwest Houston house fire, HFD confirms
Action 13 digs into the lack of fire hydrants in NE Houston
'We don't have fire hydrants': House fire sparks frustration
TOP STORIES
13-year-old was driving in crash with college golf teams, NTSB says
HPD search for person of interest in fatal shooting outside Chili's
$500K bond set for man accused of killing boss in Greenway Plaza
13-year-old shot and killed while driving on the North Loop
81-year-old accused of purposefully hitting and killing man with truck
Family of man killed by HPD officers files federal civil rights suit
Rain back in the picture later today
Show More
Teen possibly kidnapped in own car from Walmart parking lot: police
Big League Dreams now open
Man shot while confronting alleged catalytic converter thieves
Bull pushes bullfighter against gate in scary moment at RodeoHouston
New Katy theme park 'Dig World' is all about construction equipment
More TOP STORIES News