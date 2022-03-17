1 dead in west Houston townhome fire, officials say

@HoustonFire is on scene near the 6400 block Burgoyne Dr. performing an offensive attack after receiving reports of a townhome on fire. One civilian fatality (unknown demographics). No FF injuries reported. Please avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic. @FireChiefofHFD — Houston Fire Dept (@HoustonFire) March 17, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- One person is dead following a townhome fire in west Houston, according to fire officials.Fire crews responded to a fire call Thursday afternoon in the 6400 block of Burgoyne Drive.At the scene, the fire department said teams performed an offensive attack on the townhome fire. One person was found dead. At this time, it's unclear what started the fire or if anyone else was inside the home at the time.Authorities are asking people to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.