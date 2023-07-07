Body pulled from Missouri City-area canal after initial reports of someone in the water

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Crews pulled a body from a canal in the Missouri City-area after they were told someone was in the water.

Multiple agencies, including Houston's police and fire departments, responded to reports of a person in a body of water in the 17100 block of Quail Glen Drive near FM-2234 on Friday afternoon.

The police department said its dive team officers were headed out to recover a body in a canal. The call initially came in at 12:45 p.m., the Houston Police Department added.

Homicide detectives were also called to assist in the investigation.

The fire department advised people to avoid the area due to heavy emergency traffic.

Missouri City police are leading the investigation since the incident unfolded within their city limits.