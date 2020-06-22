Houston firefighter in ICU after testing positive for COVID-19, union says

A Houston firefighter is hospitalized in ICU w/COVID-19. A crew member at his station also tested positive. We are in contact with the hospitalized member's family. Please keep him, his family and friends, and his crew in your thoughts and prayers. Please stay safe. pic.twitter.com/z0HGjeCpii — Houston Firefighters (@FirefightersHOU) June 21, 2020

