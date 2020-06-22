Coronavirus

Houston firefighter in ICU after testing positive for COVID-19, union says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston firefighter is in ICU after testing positive for COVID-19, announced the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association on Sunday.

The union said another crew member at his station also tested positive for the virus.

"We are in contact with the hospitalized member's family," wrote the union in a tweet. "Please keep him, his family and friends, and his crew in your thoughts and prayers."



