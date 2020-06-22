Houston firefighter in ICU after testing positive for COVID-19, union says

The union said another crew member at his station also tested positive for the virus.
"We are in contact with the hospitalized member's family," wrote the union in a tweet. "Please keep him, his family and friends, and his crew in your thoughts and prayers."
