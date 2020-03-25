38 Houston firefighters quarantined as they wait for COVID-19 test results, fire union says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Thirty-eight Houston firefighters are being quarantined as of Wednesday, March 25, after being considered at high risk of contracting coronavirus, according to the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association.
Nine of the firefighters are spending the two-week quarantine in a Houston hotel because it is not safe for them at home.
The wife of one of them spoke with ABC13 on Tuesday.
Krystal Roman said her husband came in contact with a patient he didn't know had the virus. She said he spent a day at home after that and went back to work. HFD and CDC protocols allow high risk firefighters to quarantine at home in a separate bedroom away from other family members.
So far, one Houston firefighter already tested positive for COVID-19.
According to HFD, the firefighter began to have symptoms within 24 hours after his shift on March 17th.
Twelve other firefighters who had contact with this individual at the station have been instructed to self-quarantine, the department added.
