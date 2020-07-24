Coronavirus

Funeral plans announced for Houston Fire Captain Leroy Lucio who died from COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Funeral plans for the beloved Houston Fire Department captain who died from COVID-19 have been released.

HFD veteran Leroy Lucio will be laid to rest on Monday, July 27, at St. Bonaventure Church in San Antonio.

Visitation for Lucio will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the Rosary will begin at 7 p.m.

RELATED: New photos show heartbreaking final days of HFD captain who died of COVID-19

Before Lucio passed away, his wife, Eulalia 'La La' Alaniz, kept an around-the-clock vigil right outside his first floor hospital window at PAM Specialty Hospital of San Antonio.

Alaniz was joined night and day for more than two weeks by Lucio's 28-year-old son and 41-year-old stepson. For the last week, firefighters from the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association joined them as well, supplying a tent for the group as they held out hope the 29-year HFD vet would improve.

Lucio had been on a ventilator for days. He died Monday, July 20.

Lucio's passing is considered a line-of-duty death, and the first for the Houston Fire Department from COVID-19.

SEE ALSO: Mayor Turner asks city to be 'understanding' on city work delays amid COVID-19 pandemic
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhouston fire departmentcoronavirus deathscoronaviruscoronavirus texasfuneralfirefighterscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Doctor recovering from COVID-19 slowly learning to walk again
See-through masks helping those with autism, hearing loss
Coroner: Death of baby with COVID-19 investigated as co-sleeping accident
Curbside creativity at Maud Smith Marks Library in Katy
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Schools ordered to delay in-person learning in Harris County
CDC releases new guidance for reopening schools
Security guard in custody after person shot and killed in Spring
Rainbands from Hanna to reach Houston area later today
Schlumberger slashes 21,000 jobs amid pandemic oil rout
Chinese Consulate packs up ahead of closure
Data finds COVID-19 testing lacking in minority communities
Show More
ABC13 revisits the Chicken Ranch
Doctor recovering from COVID-19 slowly learning to walk again
Astros return with opening game against Mariners
Experts ask Gov. Abbott not to rule out a shutdown
Get answers about COVID-19 and your child's school
More TOP STORIES News