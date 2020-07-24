Funeral plans announced for Houston Fire Captain Leroy Lucio who died from COVID-19

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KTRK) -- Funeral plans for the beloved Houston Fire Department captain who died from COVID-19 have been released.HFD veteran Leroy Lucio will be laid to rest on Monday, July 27, at St. Bonaventure Church in San Antonio.Visitation for Lucio will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the Rosary will begin at 7 p.m.Before Lucio passed away, his wife, Eulalia 'La La' Alaniz, kept an around-the-clock vigil right outside his first floor hospital window at PAM Specialty Hospital of San Antonio.Alaniz was joined night and day for more than two weeks by Lucio's 28-year-old son and 41-year-old stepson. For the last week, firefighters from the Houston Professional Fire Fighters Association joined them as well, supplying a tent for the group as they held out hope the 29-year HFD vet would improve.Lucio had been on a ventilator for days. He died Monday, July 20.Lucio's passing is considered a line-of-duty death, and the first for the Houston Fire Department from COVID-19.