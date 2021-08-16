deadly fire

Man dies after firefighters pull him out of burning north Houston home

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man pulled from a burning home in north Houston died from serious injuries Monday morning, firefighters said.

The Houston Fire Department responded to the fire in the area of Pointer and Crosstimbers streets at about 9 a.m.

According to HFD, heavy fire was coming from the home where a man was inside at the time.

Firefighters were able to get the man out, but he suffered serious injures and died, HFD said.

There were no firefighters injured, but the fire department said some of its equipment was severely damaged from the heat of the fire.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

Correction: Initial information from the Houston Fire Department indicated the victim was an elderly woman. Officials later reported the person who died was an adult man. The article has been updated to reflect the information provided by officials.
