house fire

2 people pulled from burning home in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people pulled from a burning home in northeast Houston were rushed to the hospital late Monday night, encapsulating just a small part of an exhaustingly tragic night in the extremely cold region.

According to Houston Fire Department, firefighters were called to the 6800 block of Peyton Street, which is located near Camway Street and just north of the North 610 Loop, at about 9 p.m.



HFD stated the two people pulled from the home were rushed to Memorial Hermann in critical condition. An update on their conditions Tuesday morning was not immediately disclosed.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and HFD could not confirm whether a power outage led up to the fire.

The incident proved to be just a small part of a busy overnight for crews responding to other emergencies involving people seeking warmth during the unprecedented freezing conditions.

Elsewhere in the area, a grandmother and three children died in a separate house fire in Sugar Land. Fire officials said the victims had been without power for eight hours by the time the fire took place.

And a mother and child succumbed to apparent carbon monoxide poisoning. Authorities believe they had been seeking warmth in a garage while a vehicle was running.

While power issues continue for frigid Texans, the pursuit of warmth won't get any easier in the coming days. A forecast calls for a round of freezing rain early Wednesday night and lows for the next few nights remaining in frozen territory.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonbuilding firecoldhouston fire departmenthouse firewinter weatherfirefighterssevere weatherfreeze
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOUSE FIRE
Grandma and 3 children killed in Sugar Land house fire
Cy-Fair fire crews revive dad and daughter in dangerous rescue
Family with COVID-19 couldn't smell smoke to detect house fire
Using a space heater or fireplace? Stay safe with these tips
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Watch ABC13 Eyewitness News live streaming online
Houston-area school and college winter weather plans
10-15% of TX outages to be restored today, source estimates
Mattress Mack opens Gallery Furniture as shelter during winter storm
Why does Texas have its own power grid?
Here's where you can go if you need to get warm
Tuesday morning could be the coldest Feb. temp in 122 years
Show More
Extending cell phone's battery life: What really works
Grandma and 3 children killed in Sugar Land house fire
Woman and child die of carbon monoxide poisoning in SW Houston
Tips to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning
Judge Hidalgo calls lit up downtown skyscrapers 'maddening'
More TOP STORIES News