arson investigation

Alleged arsonist sets 3 separate fires inside apartment building on Houston's southside

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Someone intentionally set three separate fires in an apartment complex on Houston's southside overnight, according to fire officials.

Firefighters responded to the Haven At Main apartments on Main Street near Old Spanish Trail, just across from NRG Stadium, around 3 a.m. Friday.

According to Houston fire officials, when firefighters arrived, they found three small fires in the building: a burning wreath on a door, a car on fire on the eighth floor of the parking garage and a fire in a stairwell.

Video from the scene shows the burned wreath and a lot of water damage in the building. A pickup truck with a shattered windshield and a charred roof was towed away.

Investigators believe someone set the fires intentionally.

"We extinguished each fire easily, with the help of the sprinkler system," District Chief Greg Leonard with HFD said. "Now we're just cleaning up. But we had no major fire, no injuries, thankfully."

According to a resident in the apartment complex, another small fire was ignited inside the building Thursday.

"Yesterday it was one on the fifth floor. This morning the fire alarms went off around 1 or 2," said Nia Stone, who has lived at the apartments since January. "It just looks like someone set something on fire and threw it there, and left and ran."

She provided a photo of the aftermath of the small fire in her hallway Thursday.



Firefighters said there are many surveillance cameras throughout the apartment complex. Investigators are going through the footage with hopes of tracking down the alleged arsonist.

HPD said its firefighters did not respond to the complex Thursday, but that it is likely because the fire was small enough for the residents to handle.

The apartment management did not have a comment about the fires.

Follow Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhouston fire departmentfireapartment fireapartmentfirefightersarsonarson investigation
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON INVESTIGATION
Man wanted for allegedly throwing Molotov cocktail near Texas Capitol
Teen wanted after man killed in Kingwood fire arrested
2 families tied by trauma as teen gets charged with murder
Teen charged with murder after allegedly setting man on fire
TOP STORIES
Strong cold front brings messy weather later today
Human remains reportedly found in NW Harris Co., sheriff says
50-year-old Houston police sergeant charged with 2 child sex felonies
Pasadena ISD bus driver finds service members' medals outside store
Voting results for Texas propositions and local elections
Harris Co. Judge Hidalgo lowers COVID threat level to 'significant'
Where do we go from here? These Astros stars might not be back
Show More
Unsolved: Princess Blue
Ford unveils all-electric F-100 Eluminator concept truck
Kids 5-11 roll up sleeves for COVID vaccine | LIVE
Teens on the run after robbing and shooting man over phone, HPD says
ABC13 to host national debate on reparations for Black Americans
More TOP STORIES News