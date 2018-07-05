An apparent random drive-by shooting left a Houston father shot in the head. Family members say Kevin Desso remains in critical condition and he can only move the left side of his body.Doctors removed part of his skull as they wait for pressure to subside near the gunshot wound.Eyewitness News spoke with Desso's daughter, De'Shanell Ridley, who says he's a father of 10 children who had just fallen asleep Tuesday evening at the family's home on Wiley Road in northeast Houston.His wife was in the bed with him when she heard gunfire. She thought it was 4th of July celebratory shots in the neighborhood, but when she tried to wake him, she realized he was shot.Several bullets hit Desso's car and house. One went through the wall and into his bed's headboard. It hit Desso as he slept."She looked. That's when she flipped him over and realized he had been shot in the head, he's fighting for his life. What could you say? I want to ask them why. What was the reason? Why?" said Ridley.Police don't have any known motives or suspects at this point.Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.