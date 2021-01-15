Politics

Houston dad of 2 hopeful of next stimulus round promised by President-elect Joe Biden

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A single dad of two who lost his job early on in the pandemic is still struggling to get back on his feet, but is hopeful after President-elect Joe Biden unveiled a $1.9 trillion coronavirus plan Thursday to end "a crisis of deep human suffering."

"I'm a single dad. I got two girls. It's a constant struggle," said Edward Jaime.

Jaime has managed to keep himself and his two young daughters healthy throughout this pandemic. Unfortunately, what hasn't been easy is trying to get back on track after suddenly losing his job in March.

"Trying to pay bills it gets you real quick. To get in debt and trying to catch up," he said. "It never ends."

It's people like him that Biden spoke of Thursday night.

"Next month, my first appearance before Congress, I will lay out my build back better recovery plan," said the president-elect.

SEE ALSO: Biden's $1.9T COVID relief package to include new round of stimulus checks

His bill is a two-step plan of rescue and recovery, he said. The first step is to tackle the pandemic and get direct financial relief to families like Jaime.

"We will finish the job of getting the total of $2,000 in cash relief to people who need it most. The $600 already appropriated is simply not enough," said Biden.

He said families should not have to choose between paying rent or putting food on the table.

"It's going to help a lot of people. They probably won't come out 100% but it cannot hurt," Jaime said.

Jaime told ABC13 he's still trying to catch up with overdue bills, so he's glad to hear of more money possibly coming his way.

