Mayor Turner and city officials survey damage after fatal explosion

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Fire Department has identified the two victims killed in the Friday morning explosion in northwest Houston.Chief Sam Pena said Frank Flores and Gerardo Castorena Sr., employees of Watson Grinding and Manufacturing, were using the gym facility before the workday when the explosion happened. Both were killed.People were rocked awake around 4:30 a.m. The blast shook homes miles away."The blast radius was significant," said Pena.In a news conference late Friday, Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said 214 homes were damaged. About 50 had significant damage. Twenty people suffered non-life-threatening injuries."I thought it was a tornado and I was so scared. I told my husband, let's go, get out of here," said Maria Salazar who lives in a neighborhood adjacent to Watson Grinding, a company that provides machining, grinding and thermal spray coating to customers, according to its website.At daybreak, the destruction was incredible. The blast site was littered with debris. Houston firefighters and police officers went door-to-door checking on residents. Turner was grateful the fallout wasn't worse."Had the explosion occurred two hours later, many individuals, more lives would have been lost," said the Mayor.Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee vowed to get federal help for the residents affected.Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo warned looters of the consequences."God forbid you loot, we will arrest you and charge you to the full extent of the law," he said.Acevedo said there will be a police presence in the neighborhoods and at the company for as long as it's needed. Federal safety and arson investigators will return Saturday morning to resume their investigation into the cause and origin. They are looking into whether a leaking propylene tank may have sparked the explosion."We certainly want to hold people accountable and responsible for what happened today," Turner said.