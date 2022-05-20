Sold-out indiepop concert creates long line that stretched across Gulf Fwy

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Thursday, SkyEye captured a long line of people on the northbridge across I-45 near Main Street. They were all waiting to see Indiepop singer Rex Orange County's sold-out concert in town at the White Oak Music Hall.The Who Cares Tour is an outdoor event on the Pulse Power Stage on the White Oak lawn. People in the neighborhood nearby said it always gets busy in the area when a good singer comes to town.ABC13 also talked with people who said the drive up to the north side and the long lines were worth it to see this show."It's Rex Orange County. He's a really popular artist. I actually drove from San Antonio just to make it over here," concertgoer Giovanni Renturia said."I've heard a couple of his songs. My girlfriend is a big fan, so I'm here for her," said Zarion Jones said."He actually got me through quarantine. That's when I really discovered him. That's why I have so much support for him," Jones' girlfriend, Norca Morrison said.The next stop for Rex Orange Country's Who Cares Tour will be in Austin on Friday.