Bun-B named Art Car Parade grand marshal, will lead mobile masterpieces down Houston streets

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Bun-B is the man who keeps on giving back to Houston!

Just weeks after his H-Town takeover at the Houston Rodeo, Bun-B was named the grand marshal of the 2022 Art Car Parade.

Bun-B will lead hundreds of wacky cars through Houston's streets as they show off their masterpieces.

The event, which is free to the public, will take place on April 9 at 2 p.m.

The parade of groovy and wacky cars will run down the Allen Parkway from Waugh Drive, all the way into downtown.

For more information on the Art Car Parade or its path, visit its website.
