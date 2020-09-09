15-year-old and 2 others hurt in Third Ward drive-by shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 15-year-old girl was seriously hurt late Tuesday when someone opened fire on a group of people outside a Third Ward store, police said.

It happened in the 3100 block of Alabama St. near Briley some time before 10:30 p.m.

Three people were outside the store when someone in a black 4-door car drove past and began firing, Houston police said.

Two men were hit and suffered minor injuries, according to detectives. The 15-year-old underwent surgery for her wounds.

Her condition wasn't known, police said.

The shooter fired for almost the entire length of the block and was using a rifle, according to investigators.

The three victims were family members.

No one reported being threatened or had been involved in any altercations prior to the shooting that may have been a motive, HPD said.

No arrests had been made as of Wednesday morning.
