HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The climate this week has been unusual around the Houston area, to say the least. But our pets' ability to make us smile still remains.These Houston dogs were seen joyfully discovering freshly fallen snow left behind by Sunday night's winter storm.For most of the dogs, it was more than likely their first time ever encountering frigid temperatures coupled with freezing precipitation.See the pups sent in by ABC13 viewers above.