Houston doctor accused of trying to meet minor for sex

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston doctor has been suspended temporarily from practicing medicine after being arrested for online solicitation of a minor.According to court records in Montgomery County, Jay Lin, M.D., was charged on July 31 after he allegedly attempted to meet a juvenile for sex.The Texas Medical Board said Monday it was temporarily suspending Lin's license after learning of the arrest.The suspension will remain in place until the board decides to reinstate his license.