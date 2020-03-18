Health & Fitness

Houston distillery creating hand sanitizer to alleviate shortages

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A Houston company is doing its part to help alleviate shortages of hand sanitizer that have been triggered by the coronavirus pandemic. Gulf Coast Distillers has repurposed one of its production and bottling lines to produce the alcohol-based cleaning product.

C4U Hand Sanitizer could make its way into local retailers as early as later this week, the company announced. Exact locations and pricing will be announced once the product is ready for stores.

"As the coronavirus concerns have grown over the past week, and the supply of important health items has become sparse, we have decided to shift a significant part of our production resources to help our community in this time of need," Gulf Coast Distillers' president & CEO Carlos de Aldecoa said a statement.

